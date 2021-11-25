Playing in his first Test, Shreyas Iyer made a huge statement on Day 1 of India's ongoing first Test match against New Zealand on Thursday, in Kanpur. Coming in at No. 5, Iyer smashed 75 off 136 balls and remained unbeaten as India reached 258 for four in 84 overs at Stumps. The stylish batter's action-packed innings consisted of seven fours and two sixes. Speaking in host broadcaster Star Sports' post-match show, Test legend VVS Laxman praised the former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain and called him "an established international cricketer".

"The bench is strong as far as Indian cricket is concerned. This might be Shreyas Iyer's first Test but he is an established international cricketer (in white ball)", said the former India batter.

Praising his batting style on Day 1, Laxman pointed out that Iyer's timing, intent and shot selection was perfect against the Blackcaps.

"He knew when to attack. When to be a little subdued. What was really good to see was that he did not compromise on his natural game", he said.

The 47-year-old further hailed Iyer's transition to Test cricket.

"The last first class match he had played was almost two years back. The toughest challenge for a youngster is the transformation from red-ball cricket to white-ball cricket. The temperament is different, the shot selection is challenged. Iyer absorbed the pressure and showed what a strong character he is", he said.

Day 2 is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST and Iyer will be aiming to build on his knock and bag a century on his Test debut.