With Team India ending Day 3 with a lead of 63 runs against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test match, former cricketer Saba Karim praised the home side's "comeback" in the fixture. Without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, India posted a first innings score of 345. Although senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane disappointed, Test debutant Shreyas Iyer helped India get back into the game with a blistering ton (105 off 171 balls). Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries to help India reach a dominating first innings score. The Blackcaps could only respond with a score of 296, with Axar Patel grabbing a five-wicket haul. Also, Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets to help restrict New Zealand.

Batting for five overs in their second innings, India reached 14 for one at Stumps, thereby leading by 63 runs on Saturday at Green Park in Kanpur. Mayank Agarwal (4*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) will resume batting for India on Day 4, with Gill losing his wicket to Kyle Jamieson.

Speaking to fans on social media platform Koo, Karim wrote, "Today's play proves that Test matches are definitely a test of patience!! Good comeback by Team India".

With Day 4 starting at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday, all eyes will be on Pujara and Agarwal. Agarwal could only muster 13 off 28 balls in the first innings and will be aiming to prove his selection. Meanwhile, veteran Pujara also only registered 26 off 88 balls in the first innings and will be trying to make a bigger contribution.