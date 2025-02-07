India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer proved once again why he is the perfect solution to India's No. 4 struggles in ODI cricket. The batter, who dramatically earned a call-up to India's playing XI for the first ODI against England, decimated the touring bowlers with absolute ease. Iyer scored 59 runs off just 36 balls as India chased down the target of 249 runs with more than 11 overs to spare. After Iyer's pyrotechnics in Nagpur, a 2023 post from Yuvraj Singh resurfaced on social media.

Iyer hasn't always been a reliable batter for India across formats but he has made the No. 4 spot his own in ODI cricket over the last one year. The batter was one of India's finest performers in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"No 4 batsman has to absorb the pressure!! Need better thinking from @ShreyasIyer15 when team is trying to rebuild their innings! Still don't understand why @klrahul is not batting at no 4 ! After scoring a 100 against Pakistan! Dropping @imVkohli might cost Australia big time , don't drop the king cause he can take the game away. Game on !!," Yuvraj had posted in 2023.

Fans were quick to bring the post back on social media, highlighting how successfully Iyer has performed since Yuvraj shared this post.

After India's win in the first ODI, Shreyas also dropped a shocker as he revealed that his place in the playing XI was only confirmed after Virat Kohli missed out due to an injury.

“So (it is a) funny story. I was watching a movie last night. I thought that I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee,” Iyer told Star Sports.

“And then (I) hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straight away…. I'm going to keep it low-key and just cherish this moment, the victory.” “I wasn't supposed to play the first game, Virat unfortunately got injured and then I got the opportunity. But I kept myself prepared, I knew that at any point of time I can get a chance to play,” he had revealed.