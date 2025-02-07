Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at batter KL Rahul for his batting approach during India's first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday. Rahul came in to bat at the number 6 spot. By the time he came to the crease, Shubman Gill's unbeaten fifty had nearly sealed the game for India. Spotting that India needed very few runs to win and Gill was close to his century, Rahul decided playing defensive cricket. He eventually lost his wicket to Adil Rashid after tapping a delivery back to the bowler.

"(This is) exactly what I was saying. You don't have to go into a shell. This is a team game. Sometimes you might look to try and bat it out, tap the ball back because you want to help the partner to get a hundred, but this is how it can end up. A half-hearted shot," Gavaskar said during English commentary for host broadcaster.

Rahul's effort to let Gill smash a ton went in vain as the latter was dismissed at the score of 87 in the game at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. However, the knock helped India beat England by 4 wickets in the first ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pacer Harshit Rana shone on his ODI debut as India bundled out England for a below-par 248 despite half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell. England got off to a firing start after opting to bat, but India's disciplined bowling and tight fielding helped the side make a remarkable comeback.

Rana (3 for 53) and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja (3 for 26) were the wreckers-in-chief as India didn't even let their opponents play the entire 50 overs. In the chase, Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36) and Axar Patel (52) also slammed fifties apart from Gill as India reached home in 38.4 overs.