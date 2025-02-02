Harshit Rana coming in as a 'like for like' concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the fourth India vs England T20I grabbed attention on Saturday. The latter, who scored 53, was hit on the helmet in the penultimate ball of the Indian innings by a Jamie Overton delivery. Following the mandatory concussion test, Dube was cleared to play. However, he was run out on the final delivery of the innings. Dube is a pace allrounder, while Rana has so far played the role of specialist fast bowler in the Indian cricket team.

The decision to play Rana in place of Dube almost drew similar reaction from several former cricketers, who felt that it was not a 'like for like' replacement.

Just retired Ravichandran Ashwin also gave his take on the issue.

"The game is done. India capture yet another series at home. T20I has been a real juggernaut of a win. But my question is, whether we forgot it was an international game and played an IPL match? Because today all the discussion was on how Shivam Dube's concussion substitute? I can understand it has happened in the past too. In Canberra, Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"You can call poetic justice, or in fact poetic injustice. I don't understand it. At least earlier, Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja. Here, Harshit Rana replaced Shivam Dube.

"There is no role of the Indian or England team. If there is no one in the squad, then you can say that Harshit Rana can bat a bit and Shivam Dube can bowl a bit, that's why we brought him in. Like-for-like replacement Ramandeep Singh was sitting outside. I don't understand," said Ashwin.

"This is a case of pure cricketing miscalculation, either on the part of the umpires or the part of the match referee or whoever be it. Ramandeep Singh was there, a batter who can vall a bit, like-for-like for Shivam Dube. But not him. Harshit Rana was chosen as the concussion substitute. I think people in charge should look into this. Today it happened against England and hurt, some day India might be hurt too."

Harshit Rana picked his maiden wicket in the shortest format of the game as he dismissed Liam Livingstone in the 12th over of the innings. Livingstone went back to the pavilion after scoring just nine runs off 13 balls. In his second over, the right-arm seamer conceded 18 runs in his over where he was slammed for two sixes and a four by the vice-captain and right-hand batter Harry Brook.

The 23-year-old player took his second T20I wicket on his debut in the third over as he dismissed the left-hand batter, Jacob Bethell, who went back to the dressing room after scoring just six runs from nine balls.

In his last over of the spell, the fast bowler gave away just six runs and took the wicket of Jamie Overton on the last ball of his spell. The speedster finished his spell with a figures of 4-0-33-3.

With agency inputs