Shreyas Iyer proved his class once again, as he smashed a swashbuckling half-century in the first ODI between India and England at Nagpur. From being set to not feature in the playing XI at all, Shreyas was drafted in after Virat Kohli suffered a knee issue the night before the game. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands, slamming a 36-ball 59 to help India reach the target of 249 with more than 11 overs to spare. Iyer also showed that he had significantly worked on his weak areas, particularly against the short ball.

For a long time, Shreyas' ability against the short ball has been highlighted as the main weak point in his game. However, on this occasion, Iyer was up to the challenge.

Facing England pacer Jofra Archer in the seventh over, Iyer hit two sixes in a row, using his footwork and timing to perfect effect.

The fifth ball of the over was pitched up, just above waist height, and Iyer swung it over mid-wicket for six. The very next ball was pitched even higher, and Iyer timed it sweetly over third man for another six.

Watch: Shreyas Iyer hits two sixes in a row off short balls

Iyer walked into bat with skipper Rohit Sharma out for two and India 19-2 when the IPL-winning captain smashed the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground.

He put on 94 runs with Shubman Gill, who made 87.

Iyer's blitz was studded with nine fours and two sixes as he set-up India's 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After Iyer's dismissal, all-rounder Axar Patel was sent up the order and promptly delivered with the bat, scoring a half-century of his own.

Earlier, a comprehensive bowling performance saw India bundle out England for 248. Debutant Harshit Rana and veteran Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each for the men in blue.