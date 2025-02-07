The concussion substitute controversy was one of the biggest talking points of the recently-concluded T20I series between India and England. In the fourth T20I, Shivam Dube was replaced by Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute, with Harshit - primarily a pure pacer - deemed a like-for-like replacement for a batting all-rounder like Dube. The move was heavily criticised by players, experts and fans, with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen being fairly outspoken about it. However, after Shivam Dube picked up two wickets in the fifth T20I, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has jokingly hit back at Pietersen.

"Shivam Dube came and picked up a wicket with his first ball (in the fifth T20I). Kevin Pietersen wanted to see him bowl, and he shut him up immediately," joked Uthappa, speaking on his own YouTube channel.

Rana being deemed a like-for-like replacement for Dube by match referee Javagal Srinath was a decision slammed by several current and former cricketers.

Uthappa also agreed that it was a rather contentious decision to allow Harshit Rana to be the concussion substitute.

"It was contentious, and there needs to be absolute clarity as far as the law is concerned and ICC should take care of it," Uthappa said.

Uthappa, however, said that he considers Dube a "proper all-rounder", giving credit to his bowling ability.

"Obviously, there was approval from the match referee. In the last match (fifth T20I), Shivam Dube also picked up two wickets. He's a proper all-rounder though he bowls 20-25 kmph less than Harshit but still a pretty decent effective bowler," Uthappa said.

Following the controversy of the fourth T20I, Shivam Dube was handed the ball in the fifth game, and struck on his very first delivery. Dube managed to dismiss England opener Phil Salt, who'd slammed a half-century.

Dube also picked up the wicket of Jacob Bethe