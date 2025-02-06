The problem seems to be increasing for Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, the three India vs England ODIs are being seen a dress rehearsal for the marquee event. However, Rohit Sharma failed to leave a mark in the 1st ODI in Nagpur on Thursday. The India captain fell for just two off seven balls. After Rohit's latest failure (he has been battling poor form for a long time now), the internet was an unforgiving place. Some social media users said Rohit should retire.

Rohit Sharma is not Effective in powerplays, outside powerplays, in Tests, in ODIs, in India, Outside India pic.twitter.com/hPwrs1HsHs — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) February 6, 2025

Like this Post if you think Rohit Sharma should retire asap. pic.twitter.com/OnqKaeALjv — Krishna. (@KrishVK_18) February 6, 2025

Show me more useless player than rohit sharma i will delete my account for forever pic.twitter.com/Mcl0bHI9tx — Kevin (@imkevin149) February 6, 2025

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's mouthwatering fifties helped India to clinch a four-wicket triumph over England in the first ODI match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. With the magnificent win in Nagpur, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead over the Three Lions in the ODI series.

India needed to chase the 249-run target in the second inning. Yashasvi Jaiswal (15 runs from 22 balls, 3 fours) and captain Rohit Sharma (2 runs from 7 balls) opened for the Men in Blue but failed to make a mark as they could only cement a partnership of 19 runs.

Jofra Archer drew the first blood in the second inning as he removed Jaiswal in the 4.3 overs.

Shubman Gill replaced Jaiswal on the crease and aimed to make a partnership with Rohit. However, the skipper failed to shine on the crease with the bat, he was dismissed in 5.2 overs by Saqib Mahmood.

Shreyas Iyer (59 runs from 36 balls, 9 fours and 2 sixes) came on the crease in place of Rohit Sharma and solidified a stupendous 94-run partnership with Gill, giving the Men in Blue a kickstart in the game.

Iyer played an attacking game on Thursday at a strike rate of 163.89. He completed his half-century in the 14th over in style by hitting a four.

However, the right-handed batter's knock came to an end in the 15.6 over after Jacob Bethell dismissed him.

Iyer's dismissal did not affect the hosts as Axar Patel (52 runs from 47 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) cemented a 108-run partnership with vice-captain Gill.

Gill played a stunning knock in Nagpur, he completed his half-century in the 25th over.

Gill-Axar's duo helped India to inch closer to the win on Thursday. When everything was going in favour of the hosts, Adil Rashid picked up a consolation wicket for England as he removed Axar from the crease in the 33.4 overs.

With ANI inputs