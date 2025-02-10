India captain Rohit Sharma played a scintillating knock of 119 off just 90 balls, guiding India to a superb victory over England in the second ODI against England in Cuttack. Rohit reached his half-century in just 30 balls, and carried on with the momentum, slamming seven sixes as India chased down a total of 305 with more than five overs to spare. However, not all was rosy during Rohit's innings, with a video on social media showcasing an issue that he had.

In a video posted on social media, Rohit Sharma could be seen visibly annoyed with something, even verbally signalling something to be changed.

While the exact cause of the problem is unknown, a user on social media speculated that Rohit was angry with the noise caused by the music being played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. As such, the post said that Rohit was signalling to the stadium DJ to turn down the music volume.

Rohit angrily asks DJ to stop playing music: Band kar bhen**d, cameras caught #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/I5P3HExX16 — 100 NOT OUT (@100NotOutVK) February 10, 2025

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was not devoid of its own problems. In the seventh over of the game, one of the floodlight towers completely turned off, forcing play to be halted for nearly half an hour.

The floodlight seemed to flicker for a while, before completely switching off. The technical issue forced players to leave the ground for a while, as a solution was hunted.

It was later confirmed that an issue with the generator connected to the particular floodlight was the reason behind the technical failure.

India beat England by four wickets in the second ODI in Cuttack, wrapping up a 2-0 series victory with a game to spare.

Rohit Sharma's ton was ably supported by significant contributions from vice-captain Shubman Gill (60), Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41).

The batting effort ensured that India reached their target with relative ease, with the required rate never seeming like a burden.

With the ball, it was the effort of spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy that paved the way. Jadeja was excellent once again, picking up three wickets and giving away just 35 runs in his 10 overs.

Chakravarthy, on the other hand, impressed with figures of 1/54 on debut, picking up the first England wicket and halting an 81-run opening partnership.

Virat Kohli returned to the playing XI after a knee issue had ruled him out of the first game, but failed to fire with the bat.