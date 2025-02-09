Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has vouched for all-rounder Axar Patel's inclusion in the playing XI for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Axar was promoted up the order in the first ODI against England, and the southpaw lit up India's 249-run chase with a 47-ball 52, adding 108-runs for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Shubman Gill. While Axar's ability with the ball was never in doubt, Manjrekar feels that he has time and time again proved his credentials as a batter.

"Before the match started, there was a suggestion from me that maybe Rishabh Pant could be tried only with the Champions Trophy in mind. Plus, India would have a left-hander in the top six or seven. Axar Patel is a great option to have because this is a guy, we have seen him bat in Test matches for India and he has a batter's temperament," said Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar also hailed Axar's ability to play spin, adding that the southpaw could come in handy for the team in Champions Trophy with pitches likely to help spinners.

"Boy, he looked good against spinners (in the first ODI). India have had a problem in the middle overs where they have struggled to find batters who are competent against spin. Because this Champions Trophy is going to be played in our part of the world, there's going to be a lot of spin impact on the games," he added.

Manjrekar also hinted that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might have to wait for his chances with Axar proving his mettle as a left-handed batter in the middle.

"Axar Patel is a terrific option to have in the middle, thereby perhaps delaying Rishabh Pant's chances of coming back in. Now, they have found a left-hander that they can bat in the middle," Manjrekar concluded.

The Indian team could be forced to make a couple of changes for the 2nd ODI, with Virat Kohli likely to be back for the game in Cuttack. Kohli had to warm the bench in Nagpur due to a sore knee. If Kohli is indeed fit to play, Yashasvi Jaiswal's could be sacrificed with Shubman Gill moving back to the top.

Gill shared a fitness update on Kohli after the 1st ODI. He said: "It's nothing serious. He was fine during yesterday's practice, but he woke up with some swelling in his knee this morning. He'll definitely be back for the second ODI."

The second T20I will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The venue has hosted 21 ODI matches, 19 of which involves India. India has won 12 of these games and lost seven.