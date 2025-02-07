It isn't often that Virat Kohli goes on to miss a match due to an injury but the talismanic batter had no option but to sit out of the first ODI against England due to a knee trouble. Kohli's knee was heavily strapped when during practice sessions ahead of the series opener but some swelling was witnessed once the players returned to the hotel. The situation prompted the team management - including skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir - to have a Plan B ready, which was Shreyas Iyer. After Virat went on to miss the first ODI, a big update has emerged for the second match.

The 3-match ODI series against England is being seen as an important preparatory series for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Kohli, who hasn't been in the best of form over the last one year, is keen to regain some form, in time for the marquee event.

As per a report in the Times of India, Kohli is likely to be fit and available for selection in the second ODI against England, giving skipper Rohit and coach Gambhir a big selection headache.

"His right knee was fine during practice, but once we got back to the hotel, it swelled up," a team insider told the Times of India. "It doesn't seem that bad though. He will play the Cuttack ODI in all likelihood."

The last time Virat went on to miss a game due to injury was in 2022. It was an upper back spasm that left him no option but to miss a Test match against South Africa. Before that, it was in 2021 when a stiff back issue prompted him to miss a warm-up match against Select County XI.

It was Shreyas Iyer who replaced Kohli in the playing XI at Nagpur and made the most of his chance by smashing a 36-ball 59. If Kohli does return for the second ODI, will Iyer be dropped to the bench despite his exemplary performance on Thursday?