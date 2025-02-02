Hardik Pandya was at his best with the bat during India's fourth T20I of the five-match series against England in Pune on Saturday. The all-rounder played a 53-run knock off 30 balls with the help of 4 fours and as many sixes. It was a slow start for Hardik in the innings as India were struggling at 79 for 5 at one stage. However, he accelerated brilliantly to propel India to a big total. The side eventually won the game by 15 runs that also helped them clinch the series.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif heaped huge praise on Hardik Pandya after his performance. Kaif also pointed out that the all-rounder faced a lot of backlash last year, yet continues to deliver for India.

Hardik had to go through a lot after he replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2024. While the move faced a lot of criticism, Hardik was subjected to crowd boos even at MI's home ground Wankhede Stadium.

Overcoming the harsh treatment, Hardik played an intrumental role in India's T20 World Cup title victory later that year. He was the designated vice-captain of the squad till the event.

After the tournament, India's then T20I captain Rohit Sharma called time on his international career and it seemed that Hardik will fill in his shoes in the shortest format. The BCCI, however, named Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of India's T20I team.

Despite Hardik being a part of India's ongoing five-match T20I series against England, Axar Patel has been named the team's vice-captain.

"He scores runs when the team needs it. He takes the wickets when the teams needs it. Hardik Pandya played cameos in every match of the T20 World Cup. He is not the captain right now. Do you think he doesn't feel bad? Isn't he human, and doesn't he feel anything? He is not even the vice-captain of this Indian team," said Kaif in video on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

"He is the captain of Mumbai Indians. He won the IPL with Gujarat Titans and then reached the final. But he isn't the captain of the Indian team. Suryakumar Yadav is the captain. Hardik is doing his role to the best of his ability. Hardik Pandya always gives his best. You cannot find anyone with his skill set when he gets injured," he added.