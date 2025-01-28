India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: Team India is all set to square off against England in the third T20I in Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on Tuesday. With 2-0 lead, Suryakumar Yadav and co will now look to gain an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to get back to his belligerent best after a prolonged lean run. The year gone by was the least productive for arguably the world's best T20 batter as he totalled 429 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.81.

The 34-year-old from Mumbai is yet to fire in the five-match series against England and has a point to prove following his exclusion from the ODI Champions Trophy squad. Tilak Varma's individual brilliance got India over the line in Chennai but besides Suryakumar's lack of runs, Sanju Samson's short ball shortcomings were highlighted.

England Tour of India 2025: India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming, LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs England 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will take place on Tuesday, January 28 (IST).

Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I be held?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be held at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

What time will the India vs England 3rd T20I start?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd T20I?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)