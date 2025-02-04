Team India wrapped up a brilliant T20I series victory against England with a gigantic 150-run win in the 5th and final match at Wankhede on Sunday. In the process, India managed to seal a 4-1 series win against Jos Buttler's men. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan doesn't agree with the 4-1 scoreline, saying it should've been 2-2 as India 'played 12 men' in the 4th T20I. The remark from Vaughan comes in the wake of the 'concussion substitute' controversy that saw Shivam Dube being replaced by Harshit Rana in the penultimate match of the series.

Vaughan had earlier predicted a 4-1 or 3-2 series win for England but India flipped the equation in the 5-match series. After the conclusion of the series, Vaughan wrote: "2-2. The last game doesn't count. India played with 12 players".

Will India allow England to use all 4 impact subs to Bat .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 2, 2025

Abhishek Sharma The Hero For India

After making a promising start to the series with a belligerent 79(34), Abhishek Sharma stored his best for the last T20I of the five-match affair as he ensured India finished the series on the absolute high. He brought thunder down at the Wankhede with a swashbuckling performance, toppling numerous records on his way to 135(54), second fastest century for India.

The flamboyant southpaw looked effortless while dealing with boundaries. The sheer timing and the raw power overwhelmed England in the first innings as India surged to a herculean total of 249/9.

After his carnage ended at the Wankhede, Abhishek revealed it was captain Suryakumar Yadav's advice that helped him on his way to break the shackles and express himself freely.

"I was in a zone where I was going to react to the ball. I didn't even know my score. I just asked Surya [Suryakumar] paaji' What do you think?'. He said, 'Since a wicket has fallen, you can take your time, take a couple of balls.' That really helped me because of him, only I would say the hundred happened, and my highest score happened. At that time, I didn't realise I was going to hit the fastest hundred [second-fastest for India]," he said.

Throughout his time on the crease, swiftness with aggression was a key aspect of the approach he adopted. He raced to his fifty in just 17 balls and then delivered the second-fastest century for India by completing the feat in 35 deliveries. His mesmerising display met its end at 135(54), the highest individual score by an Indian in the T20I format.

