England batter Harry Brook was bamboozled by India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for the second straight game in the ongoing five-match T20I series. Ahead of the second T20I in Chennai, Brook had given a bizarre remark, saying that due to smog in Kolkata, it was difficult to play the spin of Chakravarthy. However, it was deja vu all over again for Brook as Chakravarthy cleaned him up with googly in the second T20I, but this time under the smog-free air of Chennai.

Brook's knock lasted eight balls for his 13. His dismissal came just after the powerplay, which happened to be Chakravarthy's third delivery of the evening. It was a classic back-of-the-hand delivery as the extra bounce resulted in Chakravarthy breaching his defence.

The #VarunChakaravarthy effect!



That googly to Harry Brook was as clear as Chennai weather tonight!



Meanwhile, attacking knocks by skipper Jos Buttler and Brydon Carse helped England reach 165-9 after India opted to bowl.

Buttler hit 45 and Carse 31 off 17 deliveries in as the tourists look to level the five-match series in Chennai after India won the opener.

Wickets kept tumbling as left-arm spinner Axar Patel dismissed Buttler and then Liam Livingstone out for 13.

Jamie Smith smashed 22 off 12 balls, hitting one four and two sixes in his T20 debut before falling to Abhishek Sharma's left-arm spin.

Carse then took on the spinners and hit two successive sixes off Chakravarthy but was run out after a mix-up with Jofra Archer, who stood unbeaten on 12 off nine balls.

For India, Axar and Chakravarthy took two wickets each.

In reply, Tilak Varma steered India to a nervy two-wicket win after the top-order failed to fire.

Tilak smashed an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls as India achieved the total with four balls to spare.

