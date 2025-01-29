Former batter Ambati Rayudu has criticised all-rounder Hardik Pandya for not backing youngster Dhruv Jurel during India's loss to England in the third T20I on Tuesday. For the unversed, Hardik refused to take a single on final ball of the 18th over after Jurel hit Jofra Archer's delivery to deep square leg. While Rayudu praised Hardik for his fighting knock, he felt the veteran all-rounder could've show more faith in Jurel. Hardik top-scored for with a 35-ball 40, but couldn't prevent India from suffering a 26-run loss in Rajkot.

"It was a good performance because batting wasn't that easy and wickets were falling from the other end. So he paced his innings well. However, when the finishing touch was required to be given, he could have shown a little faith in Dhruv Jurel," Rayudu said on Star Sports.

"Even if 25 had been required in the last over, Hardik has the ability to hit that. So I feel if he had shown a little more confidence in Dhruv Jurel, the game might have been closer. However, the way he paced his innings was very heartening," he added.

Recapping the third T20I of the five-match series, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first in the encounter.

Opener Ben Duckett made a vital half-century before he was caught by Abhishek Sharma off the bowling of Hardik Pandya, having put on a good stand with Buttler to put England on a firm footing at 83/2.

The England middle order, however, was unable to negotiate with Varun Charkravarthy, who sliced through them, taking 5-24. That left England on 127/8, requiring Liam Livingstone to make a valiant 43 from 24 balls, with solid final-wicket support from Adil Rashid and Mark Wood, both of whom made 10.

England finished on 171/9, which looked like it might be slightly under par, but their bowlers flew out of the traps, taking wickets regularly with none of the India top-four making it past 24 runs.

Pandya impressed with the bat, making 40 off 35, and putting on a 38-run partnership with Axar Patel.

But after Buttler caught Pandya off Jamie Overton's bowling in the 19th over, there was simply too much for the tail to do, ending the innings 26 runs short.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 heading into the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday, January 31.

(With ANI Inputs)