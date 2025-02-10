Rohit Sharma marked his return to form with the bat as he slammed a superb century in the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack. Rohit played a swashbuckling innings of 119 in just 90 balls, as India made a chase of 305 look easy, achieving the target with more than five overs to spare. It was Rohit's first ODI century since against Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup, ending a 487-day streak without a ton in the format. Mumbai Indians teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya wrote in tribute to Rohit after his knock.

"Good things happen to good people. God is great," wrote Suryakumar on an Instagram story, who currently captains India in T20I cricket.

Meanwhile Hardik, who was in the playing XI as India won the second ODI, also hailed the Cuttack crowd.

"Cuttack, what an atmosphere. Rohit Sharma stole the show," he captioned his post on Instagram.

Yuvraj Singh, who used to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma, also paid tribute to Rohit.

"And he's back with a bang! Cannot keep the hitman quiet for long. Cracker of an innings with the bat doing all the talking," Yuvraj posted on X.

Hardik plays under Rohit's captaincy in ODIs for India, but will captain Rohit for the second season in a row when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicks off.

It is also Rohit's first century in nearly an entire year, with his last ton across formats coming during the home Test series against England in 2024.

India vs England, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's century

Chasing 305 for victory, Rohit's 90-ball knock, laced with 12 fours and seven sixes, set up the chase as India achieved victory with 33 balls to spare in Cuttack.

The hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which comes ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Rohit reigned supreme with his 32nd ODI ton in 76 balls with a six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid after he put on 136 runs with opening partner Shubman Gill.

Rohit, who scored two in the opening match, took on the bowlers with a flurry of boundaries.

A 20-minute break due to a floodlight failure at the ground did not stop Rohit, who reached his fifty to overcome a lean patch in India's recent Test series defeat in Australia.

He averaged just 10.37 in his previous 16 innings before the ODI series across all formats in the 2024-25 season.

Rohit, who displayed an array of strokes including his trademark pull, finally fell to Liam Livingstone's leg-spin and walked off to a standing ovation.

Rohit, however, fell 13 runs short of becoming the fourth Indian to score 11,000 ODI runs.

With AFP inputs