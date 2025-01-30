England batter Harry Brook is yet to fire with the bat in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India, registering three low scores so far in as many innings. Much more than his performances, Brook has come under the scanner for blaming "smog" for his failure in the series-opener in Kolkata. Despite clear air during the games in Chennai and Rajkot, Brook has not able to create much of an impact. India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bamboozled him in Kolkata and Chennai, before Ravi Bishnoi, another wrist spinner, outfoxed him at Rajkot on Tuesday.

Brook's remark over the foggy conditions in Kolkata has come back to haunt him once again as England great Michael Vaughan took an indirect dig at him.

"Is it Smoggy in Rajkot?," a curious Vaughan posted on X.

Responding to Vaughan's question, former India cricketer Ashwin dropped a cheeky comment on his post.

"Just a little," Ashwin wrote, with a laughing emoji.

Despite Brook's failure, England defeated India by 26 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive, making the scoreline 2-1.

England set a target of 172 runs, which India could not chase down despite early fireworks from Abhishek Sharma. Chasing 172, India lost wickets early, with Abhishek contributing 24 runs off 14 balls and Sanju Samson falling for just 3 runs.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 heading into the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday, January 31.

Despite the setback, India remains focused on its game plan, with an eye on refining its approach in the remaining matches.

Reflecting on the nature of T20 cricket, Chakravarthy highlighted its unpredictability, stating that results could easily swing either way.

"And that's the nature of the game, sir. The last match also went close. We could have ended up losing, and this match we could have ended up winning," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)