India will take on England in the fourth Twenty20 International of the five-match series in Ahmedabad on Thursday. After being outplayed in the third T20I on Tuesday, India need to win to stay alive in the series. The hosts lost the previous encounter by eight wickets as Jos Buttler slammed an unbeaten 83 to guide the visitors home with 10 balls to spare. With the exception of Virat Kohli none of the Indian batters managed to get going as England pacers made life difficult for the Indians on a challenging pitch. The only major concern for India will be the form of KL Rahul who has struggled for runs in the ongoing series. KL Rahul has scores of 1, 0 and 0 in three outings but captain Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour backed the opening batsman to come good. (LIVE SCORECARD)

4th T20I Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad