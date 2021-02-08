As Ishant Sharma became the only third Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 300 Test wickets, Mohammad Kaif on Monday labelled the bowler as "India's most unassuming and unsung champion". He scalped the wicket of Dan Lawrence on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and with this he registered his 300th wicket. "He never gives up, he never complains, he never lacks in intensity. Ishant Sharma is India's most unassuming, unsung champion. Please stand up and applaud his 300 Test wickets. Nation needs to acknowledge and salute this soldier," tweeted Kaif.

He never gives up, he never complains, he never lacks in intensity. Ishant Sharma is India's most unassuming, unsung champion. Please stand up and applaud his 300 Test wickets. Nation needs to acknowledge and salute this soldier — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 8, 2021

A result of consistent hard work persistence ! Perseverance and commitment , and a never giving up attitude what makes our lambu special ! Many congratulations on #300 test wickets keep going ! @ImIshant #indiavseng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 8, 2021

"A result of consistent hard work persistence! Perseverance and commitment, and a never giving up attitude what makes our lambu special! Many congratulations on #300 test wickets keep going!" tweeted Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder.

And #300 for my brother @ImIshant . Heartiest congratulations on joining the elite club. Well deserved and surely many more to come. #300TestWickets #INDvENG — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 8, 2021

Ishant trapped Lawrence in front of middle stump and the English batsman was adjudged leg-before wicket. The ongoing match against England is Ishant's 98th Test.

The other pacers to have taken 300 Test wickets for India are Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan. Overall, Ishant is the sixth Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets.

Beside Dev and Zaheer, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin are the other bowlers who have taken 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Ishant had missed the four-match Test series against Australia due to injuries and made his comeback in the England Tests.