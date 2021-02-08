Ben Stokes pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch in the slip cordon to dismiss Jasprit Bumrah for a duck as India were bowled out for 337 runs in the first innings on Day 4 of the first Test in Chennai. Bumrah couldn't keep his bat away from a delivery moving away from him and paid the price as Stokes dived to his right and took a great reflex catch to end India's first innings -- giving the visitors a huge 241-run lead. Bumrah's dismissal meant Washington Sundar, who scored his second Test fifty in as many games, remained unbeaten on 85 runs, after falling short of partners from the other end as India slumped from 305/6 to 337-all out.

Here's the catch:

Earlier, India's overnight batsmen Ravichandran Ashwin and Sundar resumed the innings at 257 for six and with the pitch not doing much frustrated the England bowlers and added 48 more runs, taking their partnership 80 runs for the seventh wicket.

Ashwin was the first one to depart when he got out trying to defend a ball from England off-spinner Jack Leach but couldn't keep on ground, with wicket-keeper Jos Buttler taking a good catch after a full-length dive. He departed for 31 off 91 balls.

After his dismissal, Washington played some gorgeous shots but didn't get ample support from the other end. For England, Leach and Anderson picked up two wickets each to fold India's innings before lunch on the penultimate day. Leach dismissed Ashwin and Nadeem while Anderson accounted for the wickets of last two wickets of fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bumrah.