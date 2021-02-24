IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live Score: India, England Face Pink-Ball Challenge At Motera
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Both India and England will be looking to edge ahead in the series with a win at the Motera stadium.
India and England are set to begin the third Test at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, with the series finely poised at 1-1. This will be the first international match at the Motera since its renovation and also the second Day-Night Test to be held in India. England took the lead in the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but India fought back in the second Test -- also at the same venue -- to level the four-match series. Defeat for India would see them out of contention for the World Test Championship final. India pacer Ishant Sharma is set to make his 100th Test appearance. England will be without Moeen Ali, who was their best bowler in the last match, as he has flown back. Umesh Yadav has been added to India's squad after he passed a fitness test. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad
3rd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 24, 2021
- 12:25 (IST)Ishant's special century!Ishant Sharma is set to play his 100th Test for India, an achievement hailed by captain Virat Kohli as a special one
- 12:24 (IST)Hello and welcome!The third Test between India and England will begin soon at the Motera stadium! With the series tied at 1-1, this is set to be another thrilling game, with not just the series, but a place in the World Test Championship also on the line!