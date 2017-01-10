 
Ambati Rayudu Ton Powers India A to 304/4 vs England XI

Updated: 10 January 2017 17:28 IST

Ambati Rayudu hit 11 boundaries and one six in his 97-ball innings as he scored an unbeaten century for India A vs England XI.

Ambati Rayudu scored a century in the practice match vs England XI. © AFP

Backed by a brilliant unbeaten century by Ambati Rayudu (100 retired), India A reached a formidable total of 304/4 in the first of the two 50-over practice matches against England XI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (63), comeback man Yuvraj Singh (56) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (68 not out) also made useful half-centuries to take the home team beyond the 300-run mark.

Medium pacers David Willey (2/55) and Jake Ball (2/61) picked up two wickets each for the visiting team, who had won the toss and put India A in to bat.

India A did not start well as opening batsman Mandeep Singh (8) got out cheaply in the eight over of the day. But Dhawan and Rayudu then combined well to put up a 111-run partnership for the second wicket.

Dhawan was slow but provided stability in his innings but after his wicket Yuvraj and Rayudu really upped the tempo.

Yuvraj hit six boundaries and two sixes at the small ground while Rayudu reached his century with the aid of 11 fours and a maximum.



Rayudu retired after scoring his century which brought out Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India captain before the start of the series.



When Yuvraj got out, Dhoni helped India A's momentum to take the home team beyond the 300-run mark with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes.

Both of Dhoni's sixes came in the last over which yielded 23 runs.

Topics : Cricket India England Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Mahendra Singh Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Shikhar Dhawan Ambati Rayudu India vs England 2016
Highlights
  • India and England will play 2 50-over practice games
  • Both matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
  • They will then play 3 ODIs from January 15
