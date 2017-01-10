Ambati Rayudu Ton Powers India A to 304/4 vs England XI

Backed by a brilliant unbeaten century by Ambati Rayudu (100 retired), India A reached a formidable total of 304/4 in the first of the two 50-over practice matches against England XI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (63), comeback man Yuvraj Singh (56) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (68 not out) also made useful half-centuries to take the home team beyond the 300-run mark.

Medium pacers David Willey (2/55) and Jake Ball (2/61) picked up two wickets each for the visiting team, who had won the toss and put India A in to bat.

India A did not start well as opening batsman Mandeep Singh (8) got out cheaply in the eight over of the day. But Dhawan and Rayudu then combined well to put up a 111-run partnership for the second wicket.

Dhawan was slow but provided stability in his innings but after his wicket Yuvraj and Rayudu really upped the tempo.

Yuvraj hit six boundaries and two sixes at the small ground while Rayudu reached his century with the aid of 11 fours and a maximum.

Vintage @YUVSTRONG12! How's that for a SIX! CCI at its feet in admiration. pic.twitter.com/VNN2F38cfx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

Rayudu retired after scoring his century which brought out Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India captain before the start of the series.

Enter MSD! CCI deafening and rise to welcome @msdhoni to the crease. pic.twitter.com/xq4mgqGeNb — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

When Yuvraj got out, Dhoni helped India A's momentum to take the home team beyond the 300-run mark with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes.

Both of Dhoni's sixes came in the last over which yielded 23 runs.