Indian cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has established himself as a solid talent in the past couple of years and he is expected to take the field during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai starting Thursday. However, according to a report on Sportstar, Jaiswal had a tough time facing the fast bowlers during the net session at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. The report claimed that Jaiswal cut a 'sorry figure' against both Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah as the youngster kept missing deliveries outside the off-stump. However, the left-hander did look quite comfortable against the spinners and the report added that he used the sweep quite well to counter the threat of the spinners.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will have some milestones to chase as he prepares to take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Chennai from Thursday.

The two-match series will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The second long-format game will begin on September 27 in Kanpur. In his first Test assignment, head coach Gautam Gambhir will be keen on securing a series win.

The Indian skipper has enjoyed a fine run of form in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 so far, scoring 700 runs in nine matches and 16 innings at an average of 46.66, with three centuries and three fifties. His best score is 131. He is the 12th highest run-getter in the competition so far.

Rohit has two milestones to look for during the series. Getting to the first milestone will seal his legacy as the country's finest six-hitter. With 84 sixes in Tests, Rohit is at 11th place among top six-hitters in the world. He just needs eight more big hits to displace legendary Virender Sehwag (91) to become team's leading six-hitter in Test cricket.

England skipper Ben Stokes (131), former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Brendon McCullum (107) and iconic Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist (100) are the top three sixes in the world.

If Rohit goes on a big six-hitting spree in these two games, he could also become only the fourth overall and first Indian batter to have smashed 100 sixes in Tests.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)