Former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his sympathy for Virat Kohli after his DRS blunder during Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. Kohli was given out LBW by the on-field umpire and the star India batter decided to not opt for the DRS review. However, replays showed that the ball did hit his bat's inside edge and a DRS review would have resulted in the umpire overturning his decision. Manjrekar took to social media to talk about the incident and said that Kohli most likely chose to keep all the reviews intact for his side.

"Felt bad for Virat today. He obviously didn't think he had hit it. Just wanted to know from Gill if ball was hitting stumps. Despite Gill encouraging him to go for the review anyway he walked away dejected wanting to keep the 3 reviews for his team," Manjrekar posted on X (formerly called Twitter).

India reached 81 for three at stumps in second innings to extend their overall lead to 308 runs against Bangladesh on the second day of the opening Test on Friday.

Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

In reply to India's first-innings total of 376, Bangladesh could survive just 47.1 overs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) was the most successful bowler for India.

Earlier, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud completed his five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed chipped in with three scalps.

(With PTI inputs)