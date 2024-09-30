Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli added another record to his already illustrious career as he became the fastest player to reach 27000 international runs during Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday. Kohli shattered legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar's record (623 innings) as he was able to achieve the feat in just 594 innings. As a result, Kohli became the only cricketer ever to finish 27000 international runs in under 600 innings. The other players who have achieved this feat are former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara.

Fastest to 27000 international runs

594 innings – Virat Kohli

623 innings – Sachin Tendulkar

648 innings – Kumar Sangakkara

650 innings – Ricky Ponting

Forceful fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh on Monday.

India now lead by 52 runs. Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings.

Jaiswal (72 off 52 balls) and Rahul (68 off 43 balls) powered India's innings with belligerent knocks.

Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls.

For Bangladesh, veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked four wickets (4/78) along with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41).

(With PTI inputs)