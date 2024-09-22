Star India batter Virat Kohli didn't have the best of outings in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. Playing his first Test after January 2024, Kohli only managed scores of 6 and 17 during the 1st and 2nd innings, respectively. However, this didn't stop the former India captain from enjoying his time out in the middle. Even when he is not scoring runs, Kohli's presence in the middle itself is a huge boost for the team.

During Bangladesh's second innings on Day 3, Kohli was seen making a hilarious gesture, which has now gone viral on social media.

Kohli got a good start with the bat in the second innings but failed to capitalise, dismissed on a score of 17 late on Day 2.

Meanwhile, centuries from opener Shubman Gill (119*) and Rishabh Pant (109) helped India close in on victory in the first Test despite a spirited start to Bangladesh's chase for their target of 515.

Bangladesh started briskly but lost wickets to reach 158-4 when bad light stopped play on day three, with the visitors still needing 357 for a win.

India declared their second innings on 287-4.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was unbeaten on 51 at the close of play, with Shakib Al Hasan on five.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets to add to his 113 with the bat in his team's first innings total of 376.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam began briskly with 62 runs for the first wicket before Jasprit Bumrah ended the defiant stand to send back Zakir for 33.

Ashwin dismissed Shadman for 35.

The veteran off-spinner kept up the charge when he bowled left-handed Mominul Haque for 13 with a flighted delivery that also turned. He then had Mushfiqur Rahim caught out, also for 13.

Najmul stood firm to reach his fifty and, with fellow left-hander Shakib for company, the two saw off the day in fading light.

(With AFP Inputs)