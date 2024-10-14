India's wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson produced the knock of a lifetime as the team took on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series on Saturday. Samson brought up his maiden T20I ton, reaching the triple-digit score in the second-fastest time for an Indian. No matter which milestone was at stake, Samson simply didn't believe in slowing down. Even while batting in 90s, Samson unleashed big shots in order to keep the momentum going.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the match, Samson and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a fun chat where the latter also asked the former about his intent.

"Basically, very happy, out of words, very emotional, very grateful to God that it has happened. Everyone has his own time," Samson said in a video.

Samson also admitted that the hundred was long and challenging, but he had faith in himself to breach the triple-digit figure.

"I just kept on doing my work, kept on believing in myself, and happy that you were there with me to celebrate that hundred," Samson said during the chat with Suryakumar who was at the non-striker's end.

"I enjoyed it from the other end. One of the best hundreds I have ever seen," said the India captain before asking about Samson's decision-making behind the acceleration while batting in the 90s.

"You were on 96 or 97 and going down the straight, over the top, taking that risk-what was running in your mind?," Suryakumar asked Samson.

The India wicket-keeper replied saying, "The team atmosphere and the environment which we have created in these many weeks... The message is, go be aggressive and humble. These are the two words that our captain and coach keep reminding us. So, I think that suits my nature, my character, so I just kept on going for it."

Samson even revealed that he was advised by Suryakumar to go easy when he was batting on 96. But, the wicket-keeper batter had other ideas.

“When I was 96 I told Surya that I'll smash but Surya told me to go easy because you earned it. But I'm very happy with the kind of clarity I've received from captain Surya and Gautam bhai. They said play aggressively and be humble and that suits me well,” he said.