The Indian cricket team on Monday put up a terrific batting display on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park stadium in Kanpur. With the second and third day of play getting completely washed out due to rain, India needed an out-of-the-box performance to take the game to a point that it could yield a result. The hosts first bundled out Bangladesh at the score of 233 and then boasted of a powerful batting attack. The Rohit Sharma-led side posted 285 for 9 in 34.4 overs and then declared the innings with a lead of 52 runs.

En route to the massive effort, India registered the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs in the history of Test cricket.

While India did a fantastic job on the day, former captain and now a commentator, Sunil Gavaskar, was unhappy with the batting line-up of the side. He expressed his opinions on JioCinema.

When India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal as the second wicket in the innings, everyone was waiting to see Virat Kohli, who bats at the number four position in Test cricket. To everyone's surprise, India sent Rishabh Pant and held back Kohli, only to send him later at fifth spot.

"You are talking about a man who got almost 9,000 runs in Test cricket batting at No. 4," said Gavaskar.

While Pant fell for an 11-ball 9, Kohli scored 47 runs off 35 balls with the help of four fours and one six.

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Monday registered yet another world record to his name. This time, he has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to reach the milestone. Kohli became the fastest player to score 27,000 international runs. Kohli achieved it in 594th innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's previous record (623 innings).

Kumar Sangakkara (648 innings) and Ricky Ponting (650 innings) are the only other players to hit 27000 international runs.

Before stumps on Day 4 vs Bangladesh in Kanpur, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice to reduce the guests to 26 for 2.