Ravichandran Ashwin starred with both bat and ball to guide India to a massive 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the series. The 38-year-old hit his sixth ton with the bat (113), and then took six wickets with the ball in the second innings, drawing level with the great Shane Warne in having the second-most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket history. Ahead of the second Test in Kanpur, Ashwin finds himself on the brink of six different records. Let's take a look at the entire list.

1. First Indian to take 100 wickets in the fourth innings of Test matches

Ashwin is already the leading wicket-taker in the fourth innings of a Test among Indians. However, just one more wicket in the fourth innings will make him the first Indian and sixth bowler overall to have picked up 100 wickets in the final innings.

2. Highest wicket-taker in India vs Bangladesh Tests

Ashwin needs just three more wickets to go past Zaheer Khan's total of 31 wickets and become the bowler with the most number of wickets in Test matches played between India and Bangladesh

3. Leading wicket-taker in World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25

Four more wickets would take Ashwin to 52 wickets and past Josh Hazlewood as the leading wicket-taker during the ongoing WTC cycle.

4. Second-most fifers in Test cricket history

Ashwin is currently level with Australian great Shane Warne in having the second-most five-wicket hauls in Test history, on 37. One more fifer would make Ashwin the clear second place.

5. Leading wicket-taker in WTC history

Ashwin needs eight more wickets to overtake Australian spinner Nathan Lyon as the highest-wicket taker in the history of the World Test Championship. Lyon is currently on 187, while Ashwin is second with 180.

6. Seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history

Nine more wickets would take Ashwin (522) past Lyon (530) for seventh spot in the all-time highest wicket-takers list in Test cricket.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh begins on Friday, September 27.