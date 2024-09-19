India captain Rohit Sharma commands great respect from his peers and has often been described as an easy guy to hangout with. Rohit's on-field communication with players has also given fans a glimpse of they style of his captaincy. Delving deep into the topic, India all-rounder Axar Patel explained how Rohit gives bowlers complete freedom to execute plans, but also likes to do his own homework beforehand, drafting strategies before matches, not just for the opponent teams but individual players as well.

"Simple funda hai unka. He doesn't like to complicate things too much. He comes in after learning his lessons. He knows which bowler will be used in what kind of situation and which one won't and after that he would leave it to the bowlers," Axar said in a chat with Vimal Kumar on YouTube.

"He doesn't interfere much with the bowlers. Yes if I ask that I want this thing and I am planning this, then he will give that without any qualms. But if that didn't work then he would come in and suggest that it might not be working and say I feel something else might be better," he added.

Axar said that he shares a great rapport with Rohit, to the extent that they never had to argue over a decision, even when their decisions differed from each other.

"It has never, at least for me I haven't argued with him, such is the rapport between us that I have never had an argument with him nor have I ever disagreed with him," he added.

"Rohit as a captain does not think that a lefty cannot bowl to a left-arm batter or a righty to a right-arm batter. That is the sign of a captain whether you can recognise the strength of the bowler and know that this person can get you out of a tough situation," he concluded.