Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson entered his name in the history books after he brutally thrashed Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series. Playing in Hyderabad on Saturday, Samson unleashed his fury on Bangladesh bowlers and hammered 111 runs off just 47 balls. India posted a whopping total of 297/6 in 20 overs. Later, the hosts restricted Bangladesh to 164/7 and swept away the series 3-0. With a century in 40 balls, Samson became the second-fastest Indian centurion in T20Is after Rohit Sharma (35 balls).

Apart from this, Samson also registered a big feat. While reaching his historic ton, he brought up his half-century in just 22 balls. With this, he registered the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian batter against Bangladesh.

Rohit is second on the list as he took 23 balls to score his half-century against Bangladesh in a T20I match in 2019.

Samson also became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century. It was also his first t20I ton and could just help him solidify his spot in T20Is as a first-choice wicketkeeper-batter. In 33 T20Is and 29 innings, he has scored 594 runs at an average of 22.84, with a century and two fifties.

"The dressing room energy and the boys really have lots of happiness for me. I am very happy. They are happy that I did well. It can get frustrating knowing what you can do out there and the way I have been batting, I thought that could have done much better. Those thoughts keep coming in your head. With lot of experience and so many games I have played, I know how to deal with the pressure and failures," said Samson during the post-match presentation.

"I have failed a lot, so I know how to manage my mind accordingly. I keep telling myself I just need focus on the process, keep doing my training, keep believing in myself and one day it'll come soon. Playing for the country, you come in with a lot of pressure. That pressure was there, I wanted to perform and I wanted to show what I am capable of," he added.