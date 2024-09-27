India pacer Akash Deep retained his place in the playing XI despite talks over playing an extra spinner in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. After toss was delayed for an hour, India opted to bowl at the Green Park Stadium amid overcast conditions. After the Indian bowlers failed to utilise the conditions, Rohit introduced Akash into the attack in the 9th over of Bangladesh's first innings. And the pacer repaid the trust by dismissing opener Zakir Hasan on the third ball for a 24-ball duck.

However, Akash didn't stop there as he struck once again in the 13th over after a successful review. Shadman Islam got a good start but missed a length ball while trying to flick it. The ball struck him on the pad, but Akash's appeal was ignored by the umpire.

However, the pacer managed to convince India captain Rohit Sharma to take the DRS. The decision worked wonders as the ball tracking showed that the ball would've gone on to hit a big chunk of the leg stump.

Rohit and the rest of the players were left stunned and lauded Akash for taking the DRS.

When the giant screen showed three Reds



Akash Deep gets his second courtesy of a successful DRS!



Bangladesh survived the first session without losing more wickets. They were 74/2 with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto batting alongside Mominul Hoque.

The start of the second Test was delayed by an hour due to wet outfield following overnight rain.

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.