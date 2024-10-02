India captain Rohit Sharma once again proved his astute captaincy skills as the team bounced back from a weather-related setback in the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh to clinch a series-sealing win. As India took on Bangladesh in the 2nd Test at Green Park Stadium, more than two days' play was washed out due to rain and wet outfield in Kanpur, prompting the hosts to come up with an ultra-aggressive strategy when the game resumed on Day 4. On the 5th day, Rohit came up with an exquisite plan to dismiss Bangladesh's Mominul Haque, the team's top-scoring batter in the first innings. Rohit's masterplan even impressed Sunil Gavaskar, who was doing commentary during that phase of play.

Rohit placed a leg-slip fielder in place for Mominul as the Bangladesh batter came up against Ravichandran Ashwin in the second innings. Placed a leg-slip, KL Rahul made no mistake as he produced a fine catch to help Ashwin send Mominul packing. While Ashwin and Rahul both deserved praise for the dismissal, Gavaskar was highly impressed with Rohit's captaincy.

"Great captaincy from Rohit Sharma. He fully deserves the credit here, putting a leg slip for someone like Mominul who plays the sweep shot a lot," he said after the Bangladesh star's dismissal.

As for the match, India secured a 7-wicke win to wrap up the series 2-0. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets each in the second innings to ensure that India only got a 95-run target to win the contest.

With the bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the team another flying start at the top while Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant gave finishing touch to the triumph.