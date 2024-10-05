Team India registered a historic 2-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series on Tuesday. After winning the first match in Chennai by 280 runs, Rohit Sharma and co maintained the momentum and registered a big seven-wicket win in a rain-hit second Test in Kanpur. With Day 2 and Day 3 of the match getting abandoned due to rain and wet outfield, Team India switched to attacking mode and got a winning result from a three-day game. After guiding his team to victory, skipper Rohit is currently having a vacation time with family.

Recently, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were seen watching the NBA Abu Dhabi Games between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets.

During the match, the couple also met former Bigg Boss contestant and social media star Abdu Rozik and some videos and pictures of the moments went viral on social media. Rohit was also snapped with legendary Spain goalkeeper and FIFA World Cup winner Iker Casillas.

"We all keep going. Obviously at some stage we had to start working with different personnel. When Rahul bhai said he was done being here - we had a fantastic time but life moves on. We all have to move on. Gautam Gambhir, I've played with him and know what sort of mindset he comes in with and allows players to go and play the way they want to play. Early days but it's been a good start. We had to think a lot about how the game can keep moving forward," said Rohit after clinching the Test series against Bangladesh.

"Once we lost two and a half days, when we came on day 4 we wanted to get them out as quickly as possible and see what we can do with the bat. All depended on how many runs they get. When they got bowled out for 230, it wasn't about the runs we get but the overs we wanted to bowl at them. Which meant we had to try and up the run rate and score as many as possible," he added.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, announced his retirement from T20I format after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024.

After the Test series, India are all set to face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, starting from Sunday in Gwalior.