Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were involved in a terrible mix-up during running on Day 4 of the second Test vs Bangladesh in Kanpur, but the good thing for the hosts was that no one got out and it all ended up with a smile. It happened on the first legal delivery of the 19th over of India's innings. Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed bowled a good length delivery outside off stump to Kohli. The India batter got a big inside edge on the ball while going for a drive. The ball hit Kohli's body and got further slowed down. Spotting an opportunity, the batter decided to take a quick single.

As Kohli ran for the single, his partner at the other end -- Rishabh Pant --- took a couple of steps forward before denying the run. Kohli was halfway down the track by that time, and all Khaled needed was to throw the collected ball on the stumps to get the batter out at the striker's end. However, the pacer made a blunder and missed the stumps despite an under-arm throw from a really close distance.

This saw Kohli comfortably getting back to his crease, thus surviving a run-out. While India captain Rohit Sharma showed a shocking reaction during the mix-up, Gill was left in splits after the incident. Meanwhile, Pant quickly went to Kohli and hugged him in apology.

#IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #JioCinemaSports #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/XVDyR0ffD3 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) September 30, 2024

Led by Jasprit Bumrah's 3 for 50, India first bundled out Bangladesh for 233 runs as the side resumed at 107 for 3 on Monday. The hosts then went out all guns blazing and declared their innings at 285 for 9 in 34.4 overs with a lead of 52 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with a 51-ball 72, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the star bowlers for Bangladesh with four wickets each to their credit.

It was sensational batting on display from India as the side registered the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs in the history of Test cricket. Before stumps, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for 2.