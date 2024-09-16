As the Indian cricket team gears up for the Test series opener against Bangladesh, starting September 19, a new strategic call seems to be in line. India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma looked at a few experiments in the nets, but the one that particularly caught the eye was the decision to have Yashasvi Jaiswal bowl leg spin. Jaiswal, who has also taken the opener's role in Tests like fish takes to water, also seemed serious about spin bowling, a skill that would strengthen his position in the team, not just in Tests but other formats as well.

In a video shared by Jio Cinema, the official broadcaster of the Test series, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja faced Jaiswal's deliveries in the nets. Though the responsibility of bowling spin primarily relies on the shoulders of Jadeja and Ashwin, they could find a new partner in the form of Jaiswal soon.

When it comes to his Test career, Jaiswal has bowled just one over before, against England in Ranchi, where he had gone for six runs.

The Chennai pitch, where the first Test is scheduled to be played, is expected to be a red soil pitch which would help pacers more. Considering the wonders that Bangladesh spinners did against Pakistan in the recently-concluded 2-match Test series, Team India seem to have opted for a more measured approach.

The Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the opening Test beginning on September 19, on Sunday afternoon.

"It's definitely going to be a very challenging series for us," Shanto was quoted as saying at the pre-departure press briefing at the Dhaka airport.

"After a good series (vs Pakistan) there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity.

"We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters... our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly," the Bangladesh captain added.

While India is on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, the Bangladesh skipper believed that it will all boil down to how they perform during those five days and the result can come even in the last session.

With PTI Inputs