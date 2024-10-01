Indian cricket team star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made an astounding revelation regarding the side's strategy against Bangladesh after two days were lost due to rain. After the conditions allowed the game to resume, Bangladesh resumed their inning at 107/3 on Day 4. With two days left and India determined to push for a result, there were talks among the camp to forfeit the inning. With a relentless hunger for piling up runs on the board, India went after Bangladesh bowlers and declared on a score of 285/9.

With a 52-run lead, India's bowlers delivered a performance that forced the visitors to scamper for survival. Bangladesh folded on 146, and India comfortably chased down the target and clinched a 7-wicket win.

"We spoke whether we should forfeit the innings, but the heat was so… these are harsh conditions, right? To sweat so profusely… I literally had to wear 4 t shirts in a day, and it still wasn't good enough. Very hard on the fast bowlers especially. Even for the spinners it was tiring so to bowl back-to-back, and even if we'd gotten them for another 200, it would mean that you are spending five session on the go so it would have been very hard for batters also. We thought we'll bat and then have a go with the ball," Ashwin said on Jio Cinema.

"I wasn't too pleased that I would be bowling again on the same day, and neither was Bumrah so that's the starting point. But obviously once you know you have to do it, you take your ice baths, hot baths and then start preparing for the bowling sessions. But look, I think what really sticks out for me is talking is one, but when you see the captain walking the talk – he's not played one ball with caution – he's just moved away and tonked the first ball for six. When Rohit does that, you don't have a choice but to follow it. So that is one of the most defining points of him. Talking about it is one, doing it another. And then talking and doing it altogether is a completely different kettle of fish," added Ashwin.

After India's successful series sweep over Bangladesh, Ashwin was crowned the Player of the Series, which was his 11th title overall in Test cricket.

He went level with Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who also bagged 11 POTS awards during his illustrious career.

But Ashwin is not looking to compare himself with Muralitharan. For him, his exceptional figures are a result of the joy that he puts into the game for India's success.

"I'm not comparing myself with him (Muralidharan). It's a great milestone, and I'm pleased. At the end of the day, you're playing a game you love, and it's nice to take something away from it. These numbers come as a result of the joy I'm putting into the game. I love my game, and these are just by-products. While I'm glad and pleased, it's not something that drives me anymore,"

With ANI inputs