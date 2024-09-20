India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping still remains a work in progress. The young keeper still isn't touted as one of the finest keepers in the country, though his batting ability compensates for the issues that remain behind the stumps. On Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh, Pant made a costly DRS blunder that left pacer Mohammed Siraj livid. Pant decided against taking a review on an LBW call, but replays showed that India would've benefitted from putting the DRS into use.

Siraj was bowling Bangladesh Zakir Hasan when the incident took place. As the ball crashed onto Hasan's pads, Siraj lodged a big appeal but the umpire refused to raise his finger. Skipper Rohit Sharma consulted the matter with wicket-keeper Pant but the latter suggested that the ball would miss the leg stump.

"Height nahi hain, nikal jayege leg-side (There's no height but the ball will be crashing down leg)," Pant was heard saying on the stump mic.

Rohit refused to go upstairs, but the ball-tracking later showed that the delivery would've hit the leg-stump. Hence, had Rohit gone upstairs, Siraj would've got Hasan's wicket.

Seeing Siraj being upset about the development, Pant raised his hand and apologised to the pacer.

As for the match, Jasprit Bumrah did the maximum damage as Indian bowlers knifed through the Bangladesh line-up to leave the visitors reeling at 112 for eight at tea.

Bumrah claimed three wickets in his 6.5 overs, while Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two wickets apiece. India were bowled out for 376 in their first innings after resuming from the overnight 339 for six.

It was clear that Bangladesh's confidence was dented after allowing India to build a substantial total from 144 for six, and the approach of their batters reflected it. With three wickets gone prior to the lunch for a mere 26 runs, Bangladesh needed some cricketing smarts to crawl out of the hole.

But they did not show even an ounce of it, losing a further five wickets while adding 85 runs in the second passage in a little over 27 overs.

