Team India star Rishabh Pant was involved in a heated exchange with Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Chennai. The incident happened in the 15th over of India's first innings with Taskin Ahmed bowling to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Taskin bowled a good length a delivery to Jaiswal who defended it towards gully. Pant wanted to steal a run but was sent back by Jaiswal. As the fielder sent the ball towards the non-striker's end, it deflected off Pant's pads and went towards mid-on.

As a result, Pant and Jaiswal managed to change ends and added another run to India's score. However, Litton was not happy that the batters took a run after the ball deflected off Pant's pads.

He confronted Pant who wasn't having any of it. After exchanging a few words, Litton went back to take his position behind the stumps.

Argument between Litton das & Rishabh pant.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/P4Wrf170UJ — Sports With Naveen (@sportscey) September 19, 2024

Meanwhile, India reached 88 for three at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 37 in the company of Rishabh Pant, who is unbeaten on 33. Pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed all three Indian wickets as skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kolhi were dismissed in the opening session after being put into bat by the visitors on a lively Chepauk pitch.

Meanwhile, India reached 88 for three at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 37 in the company of Rishabh Pant, who is unbeaten on 33. Pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed all three Indian wickets as skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kolhi were dismissed in the opening session after being put into bat by the visitors on a lively Chepauk pitch.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.