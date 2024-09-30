India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scripted history in Test cricket as he dismissed Bangladesh's Khaled Ahmed on Day 4 of the second Test in Kanpur. With the wicket, Jadeja reached 300 scalps in Test cricket, With the milestone, he became the fastest player from the country as well as from the continent to claim the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket. Jadeja is also only the third Indian to complete this rare double, with Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin being the other two. However, the southpaw reached the milestone in fewer games in comparison to the other two.

When it comes to the global charts, Jadeja is at the second spot, with England great Ian Botham sitting at the No. 1 position. Botham had taken 72 matches to reach the milestone while Jadeja reached the landmark in his 73rd Test match.

Jadeja is the 7th Indian bowler to claim 300 Test wickets. He took 17428 balls to reach the mark, making him the second quickest to do so. Ravichandran Ashwin sits at the top of the charts for India, doing so in 15636 balls.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

In the match, Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque also etched his name into the history books, becoming only the second batter from his country to score a Test century on Indian soil. Mominul's unbeaten knock of 107 not off 194 balls held the innings together as Bangladesh reached 233/10 in the first innings.

The 35-year-old left-hander showcased immense patience and poise, accumulating 16 fours and a six in a masterclass of controlled aggression. He reached his 13th Test century with a sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin, joining Mushfiqur Rahim as the only other Bangladeshi to have scored a century in India.

