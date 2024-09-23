India batter Shubman Gill hilariously mocked teammate and pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 3 of the just-concluded 1st Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. During the 22nd over of Bangladesh's second innings, Gill was seen mocking Siraj over an old video. For the unversed, a video of Siraj had gone viral a few years back, in which the pacer was seen flagging fake Instagram accounts started on his name. "Mohammed Siraj Official Instagram page hai. Baaki sab jo hai vo fake hain (All the others are fake)," Siraj was heard as saying in the video.

Before the third ball of the 22nd over, Gill, who was coming to take his position at short leg, decided to mock Siraj over the old video.

"Mohammad Siraj official hi official ID hai, baaki sab fake hain," Gill was caught as saying by the stump mic.

Even Rishabh Pant chuckled upon seeing Gill's antics.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, Gill scored a century in the second innings to bounce back from his duck in the first.

India declared their second innings at 287-4 on day three after centuries from Shubman Gill, who hit an unbeaten 119, and the returning Pant, who made 109, flattened the opposition.

Gill and the left-handed Pant, who was playing his first Test since a serious car crash in December 2022, put on 167 runs for the fourth wicket.

"I just enjoyed batting and got a little bit emotional," Pant said of his celebration after his sixth Test ton.

"But at the end of the day, being in the field gives me more pleasure than anything else."

The Test was Virat Kohli's first since the birth of his second child made him miss India's 4-1 victory over England at home this year. Kohli scored just six and 17.

The home bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah handed India an early advantage after they bundled out Bangladesh for 149 in their first innings.

Bangladesh have to work on their first innings batting ahead of the second Test, said skipper Najmul.

"Top of the order we have to be careful and put some runs, that is one learning from this match. Going forward all the batters think that they can come back."

Bangladesh pace bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed five wickets in the first innings and reduced India to 34-3 in the first hour of play.

The two teams now head to the northern Indian city of Kanpur for the second Test starting on Friday.

(With AFP Inputs)