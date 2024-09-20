A hilarious chat between Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan has gone viral on social media during Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. Kohli came out to bat after India lost two quick wickets in the second innings and he looked in good touch before losing his wicket to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. However, during his stay, the stump mic captured him referring to Shakib as ‘Malinga'. It was in reference to Shakib bowling a series of yorkers against him and as a result, he took a hilarious dig while namedropping the legendary Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga.

With their bowlers dismissing Bangladesh for just 149 after their lower-order helped India post 376 in the first innings, the hosts swelled their lead to 308 and extended their dominance over the visitors on day two of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Virat Kohli to Shakib: Malinga bana hua, yorker pe yorker de raha haipic.twitter.com/G7phRMyMhQ — Baba Rancho (@BabaRancho20) September 20, 2024

On a day in which 17 wickets fell, India could add just 37 runs to their overnight total in the first hour against the second new ball as their first innings ended in 91.2 overs.

In reply, fast-bowling Jasprit Bumrah picked 4-50 in a relentless and searing bowling show to dismiss Bangladesh cheaply and help India take a 227-run lead.

As he does mostly, Bumrah was in just a different realm to be the standout bowler for India.

Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja complemented him by keeping the pressure on to take two scalps each as Bangladesh crumbled in the face of baptism by fire from an exceptional Indian bowling attack.

India decided not to enforce follow-on and at stumps, reached 81/3 in 23 overs of their second innings. With Shubman Gill (33 batting) and Rishabh Pant (12 batting) at the crease, India will be aiming to bat Bangladesh out of the game after having another brilliant day at Chepauk.

(With IANS inputs)