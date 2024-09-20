Star India batter Virat Kohli walked into the Chepauk amid loud cheer from the crowd on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh. However, his stay in the middle lasted just six ball as an old failing resurfaced to haunt him. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud, who had already got the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, pitched one just short of the length outside the off-stump, and the length was not suitable for drive. However, Kohli went for it and the ball took a healthy edge off his bat and nestled into Litton Das' gloves.

This isn't the first time that Kohli has perished while trying to play an expansive drive outside of off. Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who was on commentary duty, said that the dismissal made the analyst look like magician.

"Virat's coming back to Test cricket after a while, so he wants to build back by feeling the ball. It happens to everyone. We have all played the game. We understand that, at times, you want to feel the ball. And I think that particular area where he got out, he has been dismissed a lot of times. This was a dismissal that makes the analyst look like a magician. It was definitely a very well-planned delivery, and Virat fell for it," Tamim said on Sports18 during the lunch break.

Meanwhile, India reached 176/6 at Tea on Day 1. Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (21) were at the crease at tea.

Jaiswal made a solid 56 off 118 balls with nine fours amid the damage caused by pacer Hasan Mahmud (4/35).

The Indian batting effort was quite perplexing as neither the pitch nor the bowlers posed any significant challenges, barring the odd moments of difficulty that are part and parcel of Test cricket.

But the home side batters simply did not ace them, as their dismissals appeared more the result of lapse in concentration.

The departure of Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant (39), who added 62 runs off 99 balls for the fourth wicket, stood as a validation for that.

