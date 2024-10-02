India thrashed Bangladesh in the second Test despite over two days being lost due to rain and wet outfield particularly due to their aggressive approach. After Bangladesh 233 all out in 74.2 overs in the first innings, India responded with a score of 285/9d in just 34.4 overs. Bangladesh managed just 146 in the second innings as India chased down the 95-run target with ease. India's fast-paced batting led Michael Vaughan, former England captain, to say cheekily that the Rohit Sharma-led side was 'copying' the ultra-aggressive Bazball approach.

"I've to say, this is a remarkable Test match. Bangladesh 233 all out batted for 74.2 overs. India went out to bat, look Indian cricket is fantastic with everything that they deliver. It is great to see India now becoming Bazballers. They got 285 in 34.4 overs, they copied England. Which is off the scale, if you think India are now copying England, that is terrific,” said Vaughan on Club Prairie Fire podcast. "I don't know about the legalities, do England charge them for this?"

Adam Gilchrist, who was another expert on the panel, said: "I think you're fine. (Gautam) Gambhir has already patented GamBall. Now, England need to tread carefully."

Vaughan replied: "Gamball looks quite similar to Bazball for me. May be Rohit rang Ben Stokes and said 'Can I copy you'. I even posted 'I see India are playing Bazball. It got over a million views. There were a lot of response."

Gilchrist then asked him what was the theme of the responses, and Vaughan replied: "One of the responses said, 'India are playing Rob ball, keep you mouth shut idiot."

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin talked in details about Gautam Gambhir's approach after the series ended.

"I was seeing some posts about 'Gamball'--someone had shared something about it, which was interesting. But look, the coaches are here for the welfare of the team, and I don't see huge differences in how they approach the game or the passion they have for Indian cricket. Their passion is at the highest level. I mean, they bring an incredible amount of love to that dressing room," Ashwin said on JioCinema after the match.

"I feel a bit sheepish saying this, but I played with Gauti Bhai and Rahul Bhai, and they've been my coaches in that dressing room. Their passion for Indian cricket is palpable, and it's amazing to witness. To have them pass on their knowledge, it's like having two cricketing geeks to talk cricket with, and I couldn't be happier or more at ease," he added.