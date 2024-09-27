After a comprehensive 280-run victory against Bangladesh in the series opener, Team India gears up hoping to produce a repeat of the performance in the second Test, which takes place in Kanpur. However, a worrying news has emerged ahead of the start of the match at the Greenfield Stadium, with the weather forecast painting a grim picture as far as the opening day's play is concerned. While overcast conditions are expected the entire day on Friday, about 4 hours of rainfall has also been suggested in the weather report.

As per Accuweather, there remains about a 96% chance of precipitation in Kanpur on Friday, with thunderstorm chances being suggested at 58%. In such a situation, completing 90 minutes of action on the opening day of the match doesn't look like a realistic possibility.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Kanpur Hourly weather forecast:

09:00 AM - 40 % chance of rain

10:00 AM - 58 % chance of rain

11:00 AM - 64 % chance of rain

12:00 PM - 49 % chance of rain

1:00 PM - 59 % chance of rain

2:00 PM - 49 % chance of rain

3:00 PM - 49 % chance of rain

4:00 PM - 74 % chance of rain

The Indian team's selection would also be under the spotlight, considering the weather forecast. The pitch in Kanpur has been prepared using black soil, which gives spinners an added advantage. After fielding three pacers in Chennai during the opening Test, there were suggestions that India might go with three spinners in the second Test at Kanpur. However, the weather forecast might force the management to rethink its strategy.

Kuldeep Yadav, who warmed the bench against Bangladesh in Chennai, is one of the spinners who is expected to come in. However, if the forecast remains gloomy for the entire 5-day match, Team India might persist with the same composition.