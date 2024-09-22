Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century in the first innings, took six wickets in the second innings as India thumped Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai on Sunday. Bangladesh resumed the day on 158-4 with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto batting with veteran Shakib Al Hasan. However, local hero Ashwin struck first to end a stubborn overnight stand of 48 by getting Shakib out for 25. The dismissal sparked a batting collapse in the morning session as Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared nine wickets between them.

The win, which gave India a 1-0 lead in the two-match, series was also the cricket crazy nation's 179th in the longest format of the game. India played its first-ever Test in 1932.

For the first time in history, the Indian cricket team has more Test wins than defeats. They have played 580 Tests so far, winning 179 and losing 178 games. Meanwhile, 222 Tests have been draws.

Among teams who have achieved the feat of registering more wins than losses, India have taken the most number of games (580) to reach the milestone for the first time.

Tests taken by each team to have W/L ratio greater 1 for the maiden time

1 - Australia

3 - Afghanistan

16 - Pakistan

23 - England

99 - West Indies

340 - South Africa

580 - India

Meanwhile, Ashwin bagged his 37th five-wicket haul, equalling the late Shane Warne. Muttiah Muralitharan remains well out in front with 67

"He's always there for us over the years. I don't know if I speak here (that) it'll be enough to cover what he does for the team. He looks like he's never out of the game," Ashwin said after the match.

India declared their second innings at 287-4 on day three after centuries from Shubman Gill, who hit an unbeaten 119, and the returning Pant, who made 109, flattened the opposition.

Gill and the left-handed Pant, who was playing his first Test since a serious car crash in December 2022, put on 167 runs for the fourth wicket.