India's Predicted XI vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: India have already clinched the three-match series 2-0 and the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is expected to make big changes for the third T20I encounter against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday. India went with a young side for the series and some of their performances will be extremely good news for the team management. Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as the star performer in the second T20I encounter with both bat and ball while Mayank Yadav proved his mettle as his express pace earned him a spot as a reserve bowler for New Zealand Tests. However, questions still remain over Sanju Samson after he failed to score big once again.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are expected to open the batting once again for India in the third T20I encounter. Abhishek has shown flashes of good form but the major onus will be on Sanju to find his form. A good show in the third T20I can be a huge boost for a player who has not fared that well till now/

Suryakumar will be leading the side with Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle order. The young batting core will be raring to go and make their case for future selections.

Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar are expected to play as the all-rounders. Hardik has been quite impressive and his prowess with the ball will be a major boost for the Indian cricket team.

When it comes to the bowling department, Harshit Rana is expected to make his debut with Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh making up the playing XI. Mayank Yadav is all set to be rested for the final match.

India's Predicted XI vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana