India's Predicted XI vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: India streamrolled Bangladesh in the series-opener, chasing 128 in just 11.5 overs in Gwalior. Express pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made their India debuts at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. While Mayank got a wicket on his debut, Reddy was a bit expensive with the ball, while also struggling to replicate his IPL exploits with the bat. However, both could be rested for Wednesday's clash in Delhi. Suryakumar's side has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Gwalior.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other on 15 occasions in the shortest format of the game so far. India have dominated the visitors as they have managed to emerge victorious 14 times.

Speaking of the team's form in this format in recent times, the hosts have won all their last five encounters. India could ring in some changes with Mayank and Reddy making way for Tilak Varma and Harshit, who will be in line to make his debut.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had recently stressed on the need to manage Mayank's workload. Part of India's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007, former pacer RP Singh also echoed Suryakumar's statement.

"People talk a lot about workload is that they should bowl less but my opinion is that gym (sessions) should be lesser. He bowled well in his first competitive match after the injury in IPL.

"Pace is indeed important, which he has, but at the same time, there should be improvement in his skills and there should be a roadmap for that. He has to make it himself with the help of the NCA and the other BCCI coaches," he added.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is likely to keep his place in the XI at the top of the order, following his 19-ball 29 in Gwalior.

India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

(WIth PTI Inputs)