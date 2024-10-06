India's Predicted XI vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: The India vs Bangladesh T20I series will be interesting in many ways as several newcomers are in the squad. After senior trio Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's retirement, the Indian T20I team is in a transition phase. Suryakumar Yadav has been handed the captaincy and under him the team is expected to continue for a long time in the shortest format. Coming to the Bangladesh series, the main talking point after the squad was named was the inclusion of Mayank Yadav.

The fast bowler became the talk of the town for his express fast deliveries, even reaching up to the speed of 156.7 kmph, for Lucknow Super Giants. Two other players who are yet to make international debuts are Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said that these players will be in focus.

"It's a big question. There are three contenders who not only we but even the franchises will have their eyes on because Mayank Yadav can be retained for four crores if he doesn't become a capped Indian. Similarly, KKR can retain Harshit Rana and the SunRisers Hyderabad can retain Nitish Kumar Reddy for four crores if they don't become capped Indians," Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Either you are a fast bowler or a medium pacer. It's either or. You have fast-tracked him. You have said that his first-class performances don't matter to you, or how much cricket he has played doesn't matter to you. So if you have picked him, play him."

He also said that three pacers should be played in the first T20I. "Ideally, he should be playing. For him to play, I see three fast bowlers playing because, in the pecking order, it's Arshdeep, Harshit Rana and Mayank Yadav. I see Mayank Yadav playing, all three fast bowlers. Unleash some pace," Chopra said.

India's Predicted XI vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav